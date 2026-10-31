Jairam Thakur Accuses Sukhu Government of Diverting Attention from Failures

Una: Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of diverting public attention from its failures instead of addressing pressing issues related to development, law and order, and drug trafficking.

Addressing a press conference at the Una district headquarters, Thakur alleged that the Congress government had failed on all fronts during its nearly four-year tenure. He said that with the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the government was now attempting to shift the focus away from its performance by issuing what he described as arbitrary orders and raising other issues.

Thakur alleged that since assuming power, the Congress government had concentrated more on criticising the BJP and the Central Government than on fulfilling its commitments to the people. He claimed that repeated attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself had become a priority for the ruling party, while important public issues remained unresolved.

Raising concerns over law and order, the BJP leader alleged that the situation in Himachal Pradesh had deteriorated, with criminal incidents being reported from different parts of the state. He referred to several shooting incidents, including one at a hotel in Una district headquarters, which resulted in loss of life.

He also raised the issue of drug trafficking and questioned the government’s efforts to tackle crime and ensure public safety. Thakur alleged that ordinary citizens were facing harassment from the administration instead of receiving effective governance and protection.

The former Chief Minister further criticised the state government’s administrative decisions, claiming that frequent and arbitrary orders were being used to divert attention from issues requiring immediate action.

Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh were ready to seek an account of the Congress government’s performance as it approached four years in office. He asserted that voters had become aware of what he described as the government’s failures and would express their verdict in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP leader maintained that the Congress government would have to answer questions about development, law and order, and its overall governance record as the political contest in the state intensifies ahead of the next Assembly elections.