Jairam Thakur Asks Sukhu to Resign Before Protesting Against Election Commission

Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over protests against the Election Commission, saying he should resign before questioning the electoral system that brought his government to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Chaura Maidan following the BJP’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao–Arajakta Hatao’ march, Thakur accused the Congress of creating political unrest after repeated electoral defeats. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Congress leadership had lost public confidence.

Thakur alleged that Sukhu was misusing state resources by organising protests over alleged vote theft. He questioned the Congress’s claims against the electoral process and said the party should introspect instead of blaming the Election Commission for its electoral setbacks.

Citing the Congress’s declining political presence across several states, Thakur said the party had steadily lost ground since 1967. He referred to its electoral setbacks in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Odisha, questioning how the party could allege vote theft when voters had repeatedly rejected it.

Thakur further accused Rahul Gandhi and his associates of attempting to create instability in India with foreign assistance, drawing comparisons with political developments in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He asserted that such attempts would not succeed and expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to enjoy public support.

The BJP leader said the Congress should accept the people’s mandate rather than question democratic institutions. He also urged party workers to counter the Congress’s allegations and strengthen the BJP ahead of future elections.