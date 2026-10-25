Shimla: Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has welcomed the approval of 320 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats in Himachal Pradesh, supported by a Central Government grant of ₹415 crore, while criticising the Congress government over the condition of healthcare services in the state.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Thakur described the decision as a historic gift for Himachal Pradesh. He said the expansion would strengthen medical education, create more opportunities for aspiring doctors and help improve the availability of specialist medical professionals.

Under the approved proposal, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, will receive 91 additional PG seats, while Hamirpur and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, will get 57 seats each. Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi has been allocated 55 seats, Nahan Medical College 32 and Chamba Medical College 28.

Thakur said the initiative would provide a significant boost to the state’s medical education infrastructure and help strengthen specialised healthcare services. He credited the Central Government for supporting the expansion and said the additional seats would benefit both medical students and patients.

Targets Congress government over healthcare

Taking aim at the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur alleged that the state’s healthcare system had deteriorated during its tenure.

He claimed that government hospitals were facing shortages of basic facilities and accused the state government of failing to adequately address the problems affecting healthcare delivery. Instead of improving the system, he alleged, the government was attempting to conceal its shortcomings.

Thakur also accused the Chief Minister of taking credit for development projects and schemes supported by the Central Government while failing to acknowledge the Centre’s contribution.

Referring to the ₹415 crore grant for the expansion of PG medical seats, he questioned why the state government was reluctant to express gratitude to the Prime Minister and recognise the Centre’s role in approving the initiative.

He said the financial assistance would directly benefit Himachal Pradesh by expanding higher medical education and strengthening the availability of specialist doctors.

Thakur maintained that the approval reflected the Central Government’s commitment to improving medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.