Shimla Student Ritwik Sektoo Wins Brain of Himachal-2026

Shimla: Ritwik Sektoo of JCB Senior Secondary Public School, Shimla, has emerged as the overall winner of Brain of Himachal-2026, winning a brand-new car as the grand prize.

The prize distribution ceremony, organised by Aspire IIT & Medical, was held at Peterhoff in Shimla, celebrating the achievements and academic excellence of students from across Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 13,182 students from 1,348 schools participated in the competition, with examinations conducted at 98 centres across the state.

Rajesh Dharmani, Minister for Town and Country Planning, Housing and Technical Education, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. He congratulated the students on their achievements and stressed the need to provide young learners with appropriate platforms to showcase their abilities.

Addressing the gathering, Dharmani said initiatives such as Brain of Himachal help students develop confidence, logical reasoning and a competitive spirit. He emphasised that Himachal Pradesh has immense talent that needs to be nurtured through proper guidance, encouragement and opportunities.

He added that providing students with the right environment and support can help them pursue ambitious goals and achieve success in their chosen fields.

Yogendra Kumar Meena, Managing Director of Aspire Group, said Brain of Himachal is not merely an examination but an annual celebration of the talent and potential of students across the state.

He said the initiative aims to recognise students’ abilities, encourage their aspirations and provide them with opportunities to excel. Aspire Group remains committed to offering quality education, effective guidance and platforms that can help students from Himachal Pradesh establish a strong identity at the national level.

Subhash Gupta, Chief Advisor of Aspire Group, said students’ achievements are the result of their hard work, teachers’ guidance and parental support. He noted that events such as Brain of Himachal provide an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents.