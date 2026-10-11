Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal Records 26,168 Student Registrations, 97 Employers Onboard; 23,054 Students Complete Skill Mapping

Shimla: The Department of Technical Education has launched the Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal to bring technical students, educational institutions and employers onto a common digital platform, facilitating job searches, recruitment and placement tracking.

The portal has so far registered 26,168 students, 164 technical institutions and 97 employers. Of the registered students, 23,054 have completed skill mapping, enabling their skills and training to be identified for potential employment opportunities.

The registered institutions include 136 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), 18 polytechnic institutes, five engineering colleges and five pharmacy colleges, reflecting participation from different segments of the state’s technical education system.

Through the portal, students can create profiles, upload skill and certificate details, search for job opportunities, and apply online. They can also track their placement status through the digital platform.

Skilled Workers to Get Access to Short-Term Jobs

Besides supporting the placement of technical students, the portal aims to facilitate short-term employment opportunities for skilled workers, including electricians and plumbers. The initiative is expected to help workers find assignments matching their skills while enabling employers to access suitable candidates.

Registered employers can view candidates’ profiles, assess their qualifications and skills, and recruit applicants according to their requirements. They can also update the department about successful placements, allowing employment outcomes to be tracked.

Focus on Transparent and Efficient Recruitment

The Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal simplifies recruitment by connecting job seekers directly with employers and reducing the gap between technical training and industry requirements.

The skill-mapping facility is a key component of the initiative, as it helps identify students’ competencies and training backgrounds. This information can assist employers in finding candidates suited to specific roles and job requirements.

By bringing students, educational institutions and employers together on one platform, the Department of Technical Education aims to improve access to employment opportunities, strengthen coordination with industries and make recruitment more transparent.

The portal also provides a digital mechanism for tracking placements, helping connect technical education with employment opportunities across different sectors.