‘Khelenge Bhi, Khilenge Bhi’: Shimla Rural Readies for a Sporting Celebration

Shimla: Shimla Rural is gearing up for a grand sporting celebration as the Sports Extravaganza, themed “Khelenge Bhi, Khilenge Bhi” (We Shall Play, We Shall Flourish), will commence at Banuti on October 25. The 22-day event will bring together 9,553 athletes and members of the organising committee, with competitions scheduled to conclude in Sunni on November 15.

Winners will receive cash prizes totalling ₹21 lakh, along with trophies and mementos, providing an incentive for local players to showcase their sporting abilities and compete at the constituency level.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister and president of the Himachal Pradesh Sports, Culture and Environment Association, announced the details during a press conference. He said the sports festival was being organised on a large scale after a gap of two years, during which natural disasters in the state had prevented its conduct.

Singh said he had been organising such competitions for youth, women and men in his constituency for several years. The initiative aims to promote sports in rural areas, encourage participation across age groups and provide a platform for emerging talent.

He emphasised that one of the principal objectives of the Sports Extravaganza was to spread awareness against the growing menace of drug abuse among young people and motivate them to engage in sports and other healthy activities.

Hundreds of Teams to Compete in Various Sports

The event has attracted an encouraging response from participants across multiple sporting disciplines. According to Singh, 211 teams will compete in cricket, while tug-of-war will feature 260 teams. Volleyball will have 50 participating teams, while 60 teams each have registered for men’s and women’s kabaddi.

Badminton competitions will also be organised in men’s and women’s categories, with 60 teams registered in each.

The sporting extravaganza will extend beyond traditional games to include cultural and recreational activities. As many as 100 teams have registered for the folk dance competition, while 400 women have signed up for the fashion show and modelling segment. Recreational activities, including musical chairs, will add to the festive spirit.

Cricket Matches at Four Locations

Cricket tournaments under the Sports Extravaganza will be held in Sunni, Karyali, Kunihar and Kandaghat, while other sporting competitions will take place in Sunni and Banuti.

An organising committee comprising 400 members has been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The total participation of 9,553 includes both athletes and organising committee members.

Local Players to Get an Opportunity to Shine

Singh said participation in the competitions would be restricted to residents of the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency. Players will not be allowed to represent a panchayat other than their own, ensuring that athletes get an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities while representing their respective panchayats.

With the exception of tug-of-war, participants will be provided with kits to wear during the competitions. The necessary equipment for the various sporting disciplines will also be supplied.

He expressed hope that participants would uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship, compete enthusiastically and deliver their best performances.

Promoting Sports Culture in Rural Areas

The Sports Extravaganza is intended to establish a stronger sporting culture in rural communities by bringing together youth, women and men on a common platform. Alongside encouraging athletic talent, the initiative seeks to promote healthy lifestyles, community participation and awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The festival will conclude in Sunni on November 15, when the winners will be felicitated with cash awards, trophies and mementos. With competitions ranging from cricket and kabaddi to folk dances and modelling, the event is set to offer a diverse platform for sporting and cultural talent across Shimla Rural.