Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will introduce a revised curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 from the 2027-28 academic session, along with new textbooks based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern. The move comes as the state government is also shifting government schools towards the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) system.

The revised curriculum will focus on conceptual understanding, skill development and practical knowledge, moving away from an excessive emphasis on rote learning. The changes aim to bring students’ learning experiences closer to national academic standards and strengthen their preparation for higher education and competitive examinations.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, said the curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 would be revised for implementation from the 2027-28 academic session. He added that the Board had initiated preparations for the transition and would formulate the new syllabus in consultation with subject experts.

As part of the process, the existing syllabi for both classes are being reviewed to develop a curriculum based on NCERT guidelines. New textbooks will also be prepared to support the revised course structure.

The Board has already revised the curriculum for Classes 4 to 8. The proposed changes for Classes 9 and 10 will extend this process to the secondary level.

The state government’s move to shift government schools to the CBSE system is another step towards aligning school education with national academic standards. The curriculum revision is expected to complement these efforts by bringing course content closer to the NCERT framework.

According to the Board, differences between the state curriculum and the national educational framework could create challenges for students pursuing higher studies or preparing for competitive examinations. An NCERT-based syllabus is expected to help address these gaps and provide students with learning material aligned with national standards.

The revised curriculum will place greater emphasis on understanding concepts, applying knowledge and developing practical skills. The Board plans to consult subject experts while finalising the syllabus and preparing the new textbooks ahead of the 2027-28 academic session.