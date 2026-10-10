Anganwadi workers’ honorarium raised to Rs 11,500, helpers to Rs 6,800; Van Mitras to receive Rs 12,000 per month

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the engagement of 4,090 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag and sanctioned the filling of hundreds of posts across various government departments.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers, along with a hike in the honorarium of Van Mitras, providing financial relief to these categories of workers.

Under the decisions taken at the meeting, 4,090 para-workers, including Para Pump Operators, Para Fitters and Multipurpose Workers, will be engaged in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

In the education sector, the Cabinet decided to affiliate 100 additional schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A new scheme will be formulated for the purpose, under which 3,900 teaching posts and 900 non-teaching posts will be filled through a new scheme-based recruitment process.

The Cabinet also approved conducting a Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) test for left-out School Management Committee (SMC) teachers, including Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). It further gave its nod to filling computer teacher posts through LDR from among teachers already working in government schools on an outsourcing basis.

Additionally, 320 Assistant Professor (College Cadre) posts will be filled in the Education Department under the backlog quota. The Cabinet also approved the appointment of 29 Junior Office Assistants (IT) in the Education Department on compassionate grounds.

Health and medical education departments

The Cabinet approved the filling of 500 Assistant Staff Nurse posts in the Health Department. It also sanctioned 30 Radiologist posts, 13 Clinical Psychologist posts and six Perfusionist posts in the Department of Medical Education.

In the Health Department, 10 Radiographer posts will be filled for Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan. The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling of 10 posts for MCH Kullu.

For Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (Dr RPGMC), Tanda, the Cabinet approved the filling of 24 Medical Officer posts for specialists and super-specialists.

It also approved filling 27 posts across various categories under the four per cent quota for persons with disabilities, along with 11 Multi-Task Worker posts.

Recruitment in PWD, Horticulture and other departments

The Cabinet approved the filling of 172 Multi-Task Worker posts in the Public Works Department (PWD) and 10 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts in the same department.

In the Horticulture Department, 40 Horticulture Extension Officer posts and five Senior Assistant posts will be filled. The Cabinet also approved the filling of 10 Horticulture Development Officer posts.

The Department of Animal Husbandry will fill 116 posts across various categories, while the Forest Department will recruit 10 Range Forest Officers.

The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling of 26 posts across various categories for the Durgasharanya Kangra International Zoological Park.

In the Department of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries, 18 Assistant Treasury Officer posts will be filled. The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling of seven posts in the Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries.

Recruitment in other government departments

The Cabinet approved the creation and filling of 14 posts across various categories in the first phase for the proposed separate Directorate of Recruitment.

In the State Taxes and Excise Department, 10 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts will be filled. The Cooperation Department will fill two Junior Registrar posts and 30 Assistant Inspector posts.

The Cabinet also approved filling 13 Election Kanungo posts in the Department of Elections and creating and filling five posts across various categories in the Directorate of Forensic Services.

Three Private Secretary posts will be created, one each in the Family Courts at Shimla, Mandi and Kangra at Dharamshala.

For the Regional Transport Office at Dehra in Kangra district, the Cabinet approved filling one Motor Vehicle Inspector post and one Junior Office Assistant (IT) post.

It also sanctioned one Junior Office Assistant (IT) post and one Multi-Task Worker post at the Community Health Centre, Kupvi, in Shimla district.

Honorarium hike for Anganwadi workers and Van Mitras

In a significant decision concerning frontline workers, the Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,500. The honorarium of Anganwadi helpers has been raised from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800 per month.

The Cabinet also enhanced the annual income ceiling for the appointment of Anganwadi workers and helpers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 in the case of widows, destitute women and single women.

The monthly honorarium of Van Mitras has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

The Cabinet decided to fill two Sub-Editor posts in the Department of Information and Public Relations.