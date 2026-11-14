Himachal Cabinet Approves Uniform Water Pricing Policy, Cancels 222 Solar Project Allotments

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a uniform state policy for determining and periodically revising the rates for the sale of surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries.

Under the new policy, an initial benchmark rate of Rs. 100 per 1,000 cubic feet will be applicable to all existing and future projects of the state, including inter-state water projects. The rates will be revised periodically through a prescribed mechanism linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), ensuring a uniform and systematic approach to water pricing.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, providing for a 50 per cent free power royalty for the first ten years after the completion of 40 years of operation of commissioned projects belonging to Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs).

As per the amended provisions, these projects will be transferred to the Himachal Pradesh Government free of cost upon completion of 50 years from their respective dates of commissioning.

The Cabinet also approved the cancellation of allotments of 222 solar power projects due to their prolonged non-implementation. The decision is aimed at addressing delays in the execution of allotted projects and facilitating the effective utilisation of the state’s solar energy potential.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave its approval for cancelling the allotment of 13 hydroelectric projects with a capacity of more than 25 MW each for non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant policy. It also decided to re-bid 20 hydroelectric projects to ensure their further development.