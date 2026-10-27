E100 Fuel Gets Regulatory Recognition, But Not for All Petrol Cars

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to recognise E100 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles designed and certified to operate on petrol blended with up to 100 per cent ethanol. The amendment, notified on October 23, extends relevant emission-related provisions to E100 alongside E85 for eligible vehicles.

However, the move does not mean that all petrol cars can use E100 or other high-ethanol blends. The government has clarified that fuels containing more than 20 per cent ethanol and up to 100 per cent ethanol are intended only for vehicles specifically designed and certified to run on them.

What Are E100, E85 and E20 Fuels?

E100 contains nearly 100 per cent ethanol, while E85 comprises 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. E20, already introduced in India, contains 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

Flex-fuel vehicles are specially engineered to operate on higher ethanol blends. Conventional petrol vehicles, by contrast, are approved for specific fuel compositions and cannot automatically use higher ethanol concentrations.

The amendment provides regulatory recognition for eligible flex-fuel vehicles capable of using E100. It also updates Rule 115 and related provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, including certain vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications and technical references associated with emission standards and testing requirements.

E20 Cars Cannot Switch to E100

The ministry’s clarification is significant for vehicle owners, as the regulatory change does not make E100 suitable for every petrol-powered car.

Vehicles must be specifically designed and certified for the relevant ethanol blend. Using E85 or E100 in a vehicle that is not approved for these fuels may cause compatibility and performance issues.

The amendment is therefore aimed at accommodating vehicles developed for higher ethanol blends rather than permitting unrestricted use of E100 across the existing fleet.

Vehicle Weight Threshold Raised to 3,500 Kg

The government has also increased the vehicle weight threshold from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg for the light petrol and diesel vehicles covered by the changes.

The revisions form part of broader efforts to update vehicle regulations in line with developments in alternative-fuel technologies and emission standards.

Push to Reduce Dependence on Imported Crude Oil

The Centre has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil and strengthen energy security. Petroleum imports expose the country to international price fluctuations and potential disruptions in global supplies.

Geopolitical tensions and conflict in West Asia have further highlighted the importance of diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The wider adoption of flex-fuel vehicles could support this effort by allowing compatible vehicles to run on higher ethanol blends. However, its impact will depend on vehicle availability, fuel infrastructure and the broader adoption of alternative-fuel technologies.

MoRTH had earlier proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to facilitate the use of higher ethanol blends and other alternative fuels, including E85, E100, B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.