Kullu: In a move aimed at involving the private sector in ecological restoration and increasing green cover, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two corporate organisations—Red Apple and Paradise Chateau—in Kullu under the Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and Chief Project Director of the JICA Forestry Project, Dr. Sanjay Sood, and Conservator of Forests, Kullu Circle, Sandeep Sharma.

The Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme has been launched by the state government to promote ecological restoration, encourage public participation in environmental conservation and facilitate the rehabilitation of degraded forest areas. The scheme allows corporate entities, educational institutions, organizations and individuals to partner with the Forest Department for plantation and restoration activities.

Dr. Sanjay Sood said institutions participating in the scheme can adopt forest areas identified by the department for plantation, eco-restoration and maintenance work as per approved technical guidelines. He said the initiative seeks to improve biodiversity conservation, strengthen climate resilience and support soil and water conservation while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

He said the scheme has been designed to facilitate investments under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ensure scientific planning, regular monitoring and long-term sustainability of plantations. However, the ownership and management of the adopted forest land will continue to remain with the state government, and all activities will be undertaken under the supervision of the Forest Department.

Officials said the initiative is expected to help increase forest cover and restore degraded ecosystems through collaboration between government agencies and private institutions.

The Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme is part of the state government’s efforts to involve various stakeholders in environmental protection and create wider awareness about conservation. By opening avenues for CSR funding and public participation, the government hopes to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s resilience against climate change and improve the health of its forest ecosystems.