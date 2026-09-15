Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Departmental Examinations has announced the schedule for the Departmental Examinations 2026, which will be conducted from November 26 to December 4, 2026.

The Secretary of the HP Board of Departmental Examinations, Fairlawns, Shimla, said the examinations will be conducted for eligible officers and officials serving on a regular basis under the Himachal Pradesh Government.

The examinations will be held for various categories of officers and officials, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS), Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, other Gazetted Officers, eligible Non-Gazetted Officers, Kanungos and Patwaris.

The Secretary said examinations in all papers will be conducted at the Centre of Excellence, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Shimla.

For the convenience of candidates appearing in Paper-I, Financial Administration, the examination will also be conducted at Government Degree College, Dharamshala and Government (Girls) Senior Secondary School, Mandi.

The additional examination centres have been arranged to facilitate candidates from different parts of the state and make it easier for them to appear in the Financial Administration paper.

Eligible officers and officials appearing in the departmental examinations have been advised to take note of the examination schedule and designated centres and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

The departmental examinations will commence on November 26 and continue up to December 4, 2026.