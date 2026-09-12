Shimla: SJVN has achieved a major milestone in the thermal power sector with Unit-II (660 MW) of its 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project achieving Commercial Operation Date (COD) on September 12, 2026.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta said the successful commissioning of Unit-II marked a significant achievement for the company and brought the entire 1,320 MW capacity of the project into commercial operation.

With the commissioning of the second unit, both 660 MW units of the Buxar Thermal Power Project are now commercially operational, making it the first thermal power project of SJVN to become fully operational.

Gupta expressed gratitude to the Central and Bihar governments, the Ministry of Power and other concerned ministries and departments for their continued guidance and support. He also appreciated the commitment, dedication and perseverance of SJVN employees, project teams and other stakeholders who contributed to the completion of the project.

On the occasion, SJVN Directors Ajay Kumar Sharma (Personnel), Parthajit De (Finance) and Rajesh Kumar Chandel (Projects) congratulated employees and all associated stakeholders on the achievement.

The 1,320 MW (2×660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project is located at Chausa in Buxar district of Bihar and has been implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The first unit of the project had earlier been virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, 2025 and achieved commercial operation on November 14, 2025.

The project has been developed using state-of-the-art supercritical technology and is equipped with advanced emission-control systems aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing its environmental impact.

Developed at a total investment of Rs 13,756.56 crore, revised at the June 2025 price level, the project is expected to generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually at an 85 per cent Plant Load Factor.

Under the long-term Power Purchase Agreement, 85 per cent of the power generated from the project has been allocated to Bihar. The project is expected to significantly enhance power availability in Bihar and the eastern region, particularly during peak-demand periods, while strengthening energy security.

The project has also generated substantial employment and economic opportunities. During the construction phase, the project engaged approximately 65,000 workers at different stages of development.

SJVN said the project had created direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly for communities in the surrounding areas, and that the economic benefits and employment opportunities were expected to continue during the operational phase.

With both units now operational, the Buxar project represents a major addition to SJVN’s generation portfolio and marks the company’s transition into full-scale commercial operation of its first thermal power project.