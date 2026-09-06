Hamirpur: Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Himachal Pradesh, has invited online applications for admission to four-year (eight-semester) Allied and Healthcare Programmes at Allied and Healthcare College, Hamirpur, for the academic session 2026-27.

Online applications will be accepted from September 5 to September 13, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. Candidates must complete the fee transaction within the application deadline. A correction window will be available on September 14, 2026.

Admission through Combined Entrance Test

Admission to the programmes will be conducted through a Combined Entrance Test. The University will announce the entrance examination date separately.

Candidates can select one examination centre from Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra while submitting their applications. Detailed addresses of the examination centres will be provided along with the Admit Cards.

210 tentative seats available

A total of 210 tentative seats have been announced across four Allied and Healthcare programmes.

The seat distribution is as follows:

B.AOTT (Bachelor of Anaesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology): 60 seats

B.MRIT (Bachelor of Medical Radiology & Imaging Technology): 60 seats

B.MLS (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science): 60 seats

B.DTT (Bachelor of Dialysis Therapy Technology): 30 seats

Of the total 210 seats, 42 seats are earmarked for the In-Service category, 105 for the Subsidised category and 63 for the Non-Subsidized category.

The University has clarified that the seat distribution is tentative and may be revised by the competent authority. The detailed category-wise and college-wise seat matrix will be issued separately before counselling.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs. 2,200 for General, OBC and their sub-categories, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS and IRDP categories will have to pay Rs. 1,400.

The application fee is nil for PwD candidates.

Candidates seeking admission have been advised to carefully read the Prospectus before submitting their applications and ensure that all required details and the final fee transaction are completed within the prescribed deadline.

AMRU has also advised applicants to regularly check the University website for updates related to the Combined Entrance Test, Admit Cards, counselling schedule, seat matrix and admission process.