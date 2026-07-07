Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said the state government has deployed around 15,500 workers and 1,156 machines across the state to ensure swift restoration of road connectivity and tackle emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season. Chairing a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Shimla, the Minister directed officials to remain fully prepared to respond to any situation arising from torrential rains, landslides, cloudbursts and floods.

The Minister said the department has deployed 11,137 Beldars and 4,228 multi-task workers at strategic locations across the state for immediate restoration of roads disrupted by heavy rainfall. Additionally, 1,156 departmental and private machines, including JCBs, bulldozers, robotic equipment and tippers, have been stationed for round-the-clock operations. He added that six Bailey bridges have also been kept ready for emergency use to restore connectivity wherever required.

Vikramaditya Singh directed officers to strategically position machinery, Bailey bridges and construction materials at vulnerable locations and complete advance tendering to ensure the availability of additional private machinery whenever needed. He emphasized that preparedness and quick response are essential to minimize disruption during the monsoon.

Highlighting the department’s pre-monsoon preparedness, the Minister said resurfacing work had been completed on 155.95 kilometres of roads, patchwork carried out on 924.94 kilometres, drainage channels cleaned along 8,893.58 kilometres of roads and culverts cleared on 9,414 kilometres of roads before the onset of the rainy season. He instructed officials to continue regular cleaning of drains and culverts throughout the monsoon to reduce the risk of waterlogging and road damage.

The Minister also directed the department to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity to essential services, including hospitals, police stations, educational institutions, fire stations, pumping stations and power installations. He asked officials to identify vulnerable roads, bridges and landslide-prone locations in their respective jurisdictions and maintain close monitoring throughout the monsoon period.

He further instructed officers to immediately share details of damage caused by landslides, cloudbursts or floods with the revenue authorities, supported by photographs and videos to facilitate timely assessment and relief measures. He also directed the department to establish 24×7 control rooms during the monsoon season to ensure prompt coordination and response to emergencies across the state.