Shimla: Chirag Bhanu Singh was sworn in as a Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while Bhupesh Sharma and Yogesh Jaswal took oath as Additional Judges of the High Court at a formal ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

Governor Kavinder Gupta administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed Judge and the two Additional Judges in the presence of senior dignitaries and officials.

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, was also present at the ceremony.

During the proceedings, Chief Secretary K.K. Pant read out the warrants of appointment issued by the President of India. The warrants formally appointed Chirag Bhanu Singh as a Judge and Bhupesh Sharma and Yogesh Jaswal as Additional Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the formal assumption of judicial responsibilities by the three newly appointed judges.

Secretary to the Governor Sandeep Bhardwaj facilitated the completion of the official formalities and obtained the signatures of the Governor, the newly appointed Judge and the two Additional Judges on the respective oath forms.