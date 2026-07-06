Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has approved an annual work plan and budget of Rs. 251 crore, with a strong focus on expanding affordable housing and acquiring land for future development projects across the state.

The approval was given during the 59th meeting of the Board of Directors of HIMUDA, chaired by Housing and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani in Shimla on Monday. The Board earmarked Rs. 52 crore for land procurement, a move aimed at strengthening HIMUDA’s capacity to undertake planned urban development and meet the increasing demand for housing in the coming years.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing and proposed housing and infrastructure projects, Dharmani directed HIMUDA officials to expedite execution while ensuring transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery. He stressed that projects should be completed within the stipulated timelines so that people can benefit from quality housing and improved urban infrastructure without delay.

The Minister also instructed the Authority to dispose of its commercial and residential properties located at various places through a transparent auction process. He said HIMUDA should simplify procedures, promote ease of doing business and adopt public-friendly practices while giving priority to affordable housing initiatives.

The Board also approved a one-time settlement policy for the HIMUDA Colony at Rakkar Phase-IV in Una district, providing relief to eligible allottees and helping resolve long-pending issues related to the colony.

During the meeting, officials informed the Board that HIMUDA had recorded improved financial performance during the financial year 2025-26. Against budget estimates of Rs. 117 crore, the Authority achieved a turnover of Rs. 200 crore, reflecting stronger operational efficiency and better financial management.

To further strengthen the organisation, the Board approved amendments to the Contractor Enlistment Rules in line with those followed by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department. It also cleared a proposal to give a modern corporate look to the HIMUDA head office at Nigam Vihar in Shimla to improve the working environment and enhance public service delivery.