Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has expanded its regional air connectivity with the launch of daily helicopter services linking Kullu, Mandi and Chandigarh, a move expected to reduce travel time, improve access to remote areas and boost tourism in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated the services on Monday, saying the state government has been making sustained efforts to strengthen air connectivity in the hilly and remote regions of Himachal Pradesh. He said the launch marks another important milestone in the state’s efforts to improve transport infrastructure and provide better connectivity for residents and visitors.

The Mandi-Chandigarh helicopter service will be operated under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), while the Kullu-Mandi-Chandigarh route will be operated by Heritage Aviation Pvt. Ltd. under a market-based, non-RCS model.

The helicopter will depart from Kullu at 9 am, reach Mandi at 9.10 am, leave for Chandigarh at 9.15 am and arrive there at 9.45 am. On the return journey, it will leave Chandigarh at 10 am, reach Mandi at 10.30 am, depart again at 10.35 am and arrive in Kullu at 10.45 am. The services will operate daily from the newly developed Kangnidhar Heliport in Mandi.

Under the RCS-UDAN scheme, the indicative airfare for the Mandi-Chandigarh sector has been fixed at Rs. 3,500, while the fare for the Kullu-Mandi-Chandigarh sector has been set at Rs. 8,500.

The Kangnidhar Heliport has been developed with modern passenger facilities and operational infrastructure and is expected to serve as an important aviation hub for the central region of the state.

Congratulating the people of Mandi and Kullu districts, Sukhu said the new helicopter services would significantly reduce travel time and improve accessibility. He added that better air connectivity would also strengthen tourism, enhance emergency response capabilities and provide greater convenience to residents, business travellers and tourists.