Neri (Hamirpur): In a significant step towards sustainable forest management and climate-resilient agriculture, a state-of-the-art Biochar Research and Training Facility has been inaugurated at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri, a constituent college of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The facility is expected to play a key role in addressing forest fire risks while advancing research on soil health, carbon sequestration and sustainable biomass utilisation.

The facility has been established by ProClime Services Private Limited under a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed last year between Dr. YS Parmar UHF, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai. The initiative seeks to scientifically utilise forest biomass that often fuels summer forest fires, while promoting environmental conservation, community participation and sustainable livelihoods.

At the heart of the project is a biochar production unit with a processing capacity of 1.5 tonnes per day (TPD). The unit will convert locally available biomass—including pine needles, lantana, bamboo and other woody residues—into biochar, a carbon-rich material widely recognised for its ability to improve soil fertility, enhance water retention, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support long-term carbon sequestration.

Officials said the project offers a practical solution to two pressing challenges facing Himachal Pradesh—forest fires caused by the accumulation of dry biomass and declining soil quality. By converting forest waste into a valuable agricultural input, the facility is expected to reduce fire hazards while contributing to climate-smart farming practices.

The centre will also function as a research and training hub, providing students, researchers and agricultural professionals with hands-on experience in biochar production, carbon sequestration technologies and sustainable natural resource management. Research conducted at the facility will focus on the application of biochar in agriculture, horticulture and soil health improvement.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative is expected to generate livelihood opportunities for local communities through the sustainable collection and processing of biomass. Community participation in biomass management is expected to create a value chain that supports both rural incomes and ecological conservation.

Under the agreement, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department will facilitate sustainable biomass collection through community involvement, provide necessary permissions and concessions, and ensure adherence to forest and environmental regulations. Dr. YS Parmar University will provide land for the facility at Neri, support statutory approvals and undertake scientific research on biochar applications, while ProClime Services Private Limited will establish, operate and maintain the unit, besides providing technical expertise and developing market linkages.