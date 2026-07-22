Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation has launched a major drive against unauthorised commercial establishments operating in residential areas, issuing notices to more than 300 property owners running shops, dhabas, and other businesses without approval.

The Corporation has directed the owners to submit their replies along with sanctioned building plans to its Architecture Wing within three days. The notices seek clarification on the authority under which commercial activities are being carried out in buildings located in residential zones.

Over the past five days, Municipal Corporation teams have surveyed 18 wards across the city and served notices to over 300 property owners. The sudden enforcement drive has triggered concern among business owners, many of whom have been operating from residential buildings for years.

The issue also reached elected representatives, with several councillors approaching the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday to seek clarification on the ongoing action. Summerhill Ward Councillor Virendra Thakur questioned the legal basis for the notices, stating that many residents in his ward have been running small shops for decades. He sought clarity on what action would be taken against such long-standing establishments.

Municipal Corporation officials, however, maintained that the drive is being carried out in compliance with a Supreme Court directive requiring civic bodies to act against unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas within a stipulated three-month period.

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Kanwal said a city-wide survey is currently underway to identify buildings being used for commercial purposes in residential localities. The survey will continue until July 27, after which a detailed report will be prepared and further action initiated.

Officials indicated that buildings located along main roads are unlikely to be affected, as many of these have already been designated as commercial areas under the city’s development plan. However, shops, dhabas, and other commercial establishments operating inside purely residential colonies could face closure if found to be in violation of regulations.

The Corporation also acknowledged that obtaining approval for a change of land use remains a complicated process. Property owners seeking to legalise commercial activities must secure multiple clearances, including sanctioned building plans, fire safety approvals, and other mandatory permissions.

To strengthen enforcement, the Municipal Corporation has compiled data on commercial establishments operating in residential areas using records from its garbage collection fee and taxation departments. Four inspection teams are currently verifying these establishments by matching their identification records with the city’s development plan maps.

Officials warned that notices will continue to be issued wherever unauthorised commercial use is detected, and property owners who fail to furnish accurate information or attempt to conceal records could face stringent action under the applicable municipal laws.