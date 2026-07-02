Shimla: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the state’s control over its hydropower resources, the Himachal Pradesh government has begun the process of taking back three major hydroelectric projects with a combined capacity of 658 MW that were earlier allotted to SJVNL.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued the directions while chairing a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Thursday evening. He asked officials to initiate the process for taking over the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects.

The Chief Minister said hydropower is the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy and asserted that the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of the state’s rich water resources accrue to its people. He said the government is taking concrete steps to secure Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share from its natural resources and ensure their optimum utilisation for public welfare.

Sukhu said the present government remains committed to protecting the interests of the state at every platform and forum. He added that maximising revenue from hydropower projects is essential to improving the state’s financial position and supporting developmental activities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed officers to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the 500 MW Duggar hydroelectric project, which is being developed by NHPC. The direction follows the company’s proposal to increase the height of the dam. Sukhu said the state government would ensure that Himachal Pradesh receives benefits commensurate with the revised project parameters and the enhanced value of the project.

Reviewing other key projects, the Chief Minister said the state government has resolved the eight-year-long deadlock over the 422 MW Kishau Dam project. He said that under the revised arrangement, Himachal Pradesh will not have to make any capital investment while securing 211 MW of free power from the project.

According to the Chief Minister, the free power allocation from the Kishau project is expected to generate nearly Rs 600 crore annually for the state, providing a substantial boost to its revenue.

The latest decisions reflect the state government’s broader strategy of securing greater economic returns from Himachal Pradesh’s hydropower potential and ensuring that the benefits of its natural resources directly contribute to the welfare of its people.