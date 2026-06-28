Shimla: The Kinnaur district administration has postponed the annual Kinnaur Kailash Yatra until further orders, citing serious safety concerns along the pilgrimage route. The decision has been taken to protect the lives of pilgrims after a detailed assessment found the route to be highly vulnerable to glaciers, rockfalls and landslides.

The administration said the decision was based on the findings of a special reconnaissance team that inspected the route on June 21. The team was constituted following a high-level review meeting held on June 12 under the chairmanship of Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development and Public Grievance Redressal Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The survey was carried out under the supervision of the Forest Department and the local administration.

According to the inspection report, large glaciers with unstable rocks above them pose a major threat on the stretch between Milling Khata and Shivling. The team also found that rockfalls at several locations between the holy cave and Sorang have blocked parts of the route, making it unsafe for pilgrims.

The report further stated that rising temperatures have accelerated the melting of snow, significantly increasing the possibility of landslides and rockfalls. As a result, the entire stretch from Milling Khata to the holy cave has been declared highly hazardous for movement.

Officials said allowing the pilgrimage to begin under the present conditions could endanger not only the devotees but also rescue personnel in the event of an emergency. The administration has therefore decided to suspend the yatra until the route is declared safe after a fresh assessment.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma has appealed to all devotees not to undertake the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra until further orders. He urged pilgrims to follow the administration’s directions and cooperate with authorities, emphasizing that the decision has been taken solely to ensure the safety of devotees.