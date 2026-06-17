Sukhu Takes Up Shanan Project, BBMB Dues and Hydropower Royalty With Centre; seeks central assistance for HimChandigarh, Aero City and urban infrastructure projects in Himachal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought settlement of energy arrears worth ₹7,784 crore and a higher share in hydropower benefits during a meeting with Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi late Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, Sukhu raised a range of issues concerning pending energy dues, hydropower royalty, the Shanan Hydroelectric Project and financial assistance for key urban infrastructure projects proposed by the state government.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to increase the free power royalty share beyond the existing 12 per cent in Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) hydropower projects where the initial critical period of 12 years has already been completed. He also sought enhancement of the state’s free power share to 50 per cent in the 180 MW Baira Siul Hydroelectric Project, pointing out that the project has completed 44 years since its commissioning.

Sukhu also highlighted the issue of delays in payment of energy arrears due to Himachal Pradesh from projects under the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He said the state had paid a heavy price for the execution of these projects, with thousands of people displaced and several areas suffering environmental impacts. He added that the rehabilitation of Pong Dam oustees remains incomplete even after decades.

Seeking intervention from the Centre, the Chief Minister requested that Punjab and Haryana give consent for settlement of energy arrears amounting to 13,066 million units as on October 31, 2011, along with six per cent interest thereafter. He said that if the dues are settled in monetary terms, the amount would come to approximately ₹7,784 crore, calculated with compound interest at six per cent up to the present.

He also narrated the history of the Shanan Hydroelectric Project and reiterated Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate claim over the project.

Apart from power-related issues, Sukhu sought financial assistance for the proposed HimChandigarh and Aero City projects in Kangra, saying these initiatives would promote planned urbanisation, tourism, economic growth and investment in the state.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has proposed projects worth ₹1,179 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund in 24 urban local bodies, of which projects worth ₹660 crore have already been submitted to the Government of India in the first phase.

He also requested the release of ₹12.33 crore under the Clean Hilly and Himalayan Cities Initiative to ensure timely implementation of sanitation and waste management projects. In addition, he sought release of the balance amount of ₹64.45 crore for projects sanctioned earlier under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Sukhu urged the Centre to approve 43 projects in 14 urban local bodies submitted under the AMRUT Mitra scheme. He further informed that the state government is implementing a QR code-based digital door plate system across urban local bodies to provide unique identities to properties and sought financial support of ₹18 crore over five years for the second phase of the initiative.