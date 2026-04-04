Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has announced plans to construct a five-star hotel in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district as part of a major push to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the state.

Chairman R. S. Bali said the project will be developed near Baner Khad at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The proposed hotel will feature modern facilities along with the state’s first musical fountain and offer views of the Dhauladhar mountain range. He said the tender process for the project will be finalised soon.

Bali said the initiative is part of broader efforts to position Himachal Pradesh as a leading tourist destination. He added that the expansion of Kangra Airport, being undertaken at a cost of around ₹2,000 crore, will significantly improve connectivity and boost tourist inflow to the region.

Highlighting other developments, he said the Central Government has approved ₹45 crore for the renovation of the ‘Holiday Home’ hotel in Shimla. Renovation work is also underway in three HPTDC hotels in Manali, while ₹20 crore will be spent on upgrading Hamir Hotel and ₹35 crore on Hotel Jawalamukhi.

The corporation is also focusing on improving tourist services. Bali said a 24×7 call centre will be set up to assist visitors, and a flying squad will be constituted to ensure better management, transparency, and regular inspection of hotels.

He acknowledged that ongoing renovation work may temporarily impact revenue but assured that employee salaries will not be affected, with government support being utilised where required.

Bali further said that around ₹250 crore is being invested in developing tourism destinations across the state. Helipads have been approved in Palampur and Hamirpur with a budget of ₹10 crore each. In addition, ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for the Nadaun tourism complex and ₹10 crore for the Dehra tourism complex.

He said these initiatives will play a key role in boosting tourism and strengthening the state’s economy.