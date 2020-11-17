Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has invited applications for its one-year Vocational Training Course on Horticulture Management (Self-Employment) for the session 2020-21. The objective of the course is to train the youth from agricultural backgrounds to become self-employed in the production of fruits, vegetables, flowers, mushroom and beekeeping.

The training course will be run at the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of the University from January 4. The total seats in the programme are 130, which will be offered at seven regional stations of the university.

The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Jachh in Kangra, Bajaura in Kullu, Sharbo in Kinnaur, Mashobra in Shimla and College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri in Hamirpur will offer 20 seats each. The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station at Dhaulakaun in Sirmaur district and KVK in Chamba will be offering 15 seats each in this programme.

Candidates between the age of 17 to 30 years belonging to agricultural background and possessing minimum qualification of Class 10 are eligible to apply for this programme.

Candidates will need to submit their application on a simple paper to the respective Associate Directors/ KVK Coordinators on or before December 1. The interviews will be conducted on December 15 at the office of the Associate Directors/ KVK Coordinators. The candidates will have to submit an affidavit that they will be taking up this as a vocation. Candidates will have to bring all the essential certificates along with photocopies including any category certificates (if applicable) at the time of the interview. No stipend will be paid during the course.