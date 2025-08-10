Himachal Pradesh has taken a major step in its digital governance journey, with 325 government offices now functioning paperlessly under the expanded e-Office system. The initiative aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery across the state.

The expansion has brought 20 new secretariat branches, five new directorates, all 12 Deputy Commissioners’ offices, 13 SP offices, 71 SDM offices, 88 BDO offices, and 127 field offices under the e-Office platform. Officials say the move has significantly reduced paperwork, streamlined administrative processes, and made decision-making faster and more transparent.

Another major achievement in the state’s digital push is the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, which now covers 69 government schemes. In the financial year 2024-25 alone, ₹2,370.65 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of 34 lakh beneficiaries, helping to eliminate delays, reduce leakages, and ensure timely payments.

Citizen grievance redressal has also improved through the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline 1100, which registered 1,49,490 complaints in 2024-25, with most already resolved. The platform has expanded to support other services such as the PDS Helpline 1967 and the disaster helpline. A WhatsApp chatbot has also been introduced for quicker access to information.

The Himachal Online Services (e-District) portal has become a key platform for public services, now offering 315 online facilities after the addition of 100 new services this year. It has handled over 18.94 lakh transactions in 2024-25, with integration into DigiLocker and the Him Access Single Sign-On system making services more accessible and secure.

On Statehood Day, January 25, 2025, the Chief Minister launched the HimParivar Project, aimed at providing unique digital identities to all families and individuals in the state. So far, 19.28 lakh families and 76.31 lakh individuals have been issued HimParivar and Him Access Cards, enabling seamless data verification across departments.

The project has already linked over 20.49 lakh domestic electricity meter connections and 13.3 lakh land records with Aadhaar, while 35,280 construction workers have been registered to ensure welfare benefits reach the right people.

Officials say the combined impact of these initiatives is making governance more accessible, whether for citizens in urban centres or in remote villages. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state will continue investing in technology-driven governance to deliver services faster, more transparently, and more effectively.