Issue raised under Rule 377 in Lok Sabha; calls for sterilisation drive, compensation framework, and habitat restoration

New Delhi: The issue of rising monkey attacks and mounting agricultural losses was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Anurag Singh Thakur terming the situation a national crisis and seeking immediate intervention from the Centre.

Raising the matter under Rule 377, the Hamirpur MP said the monkey menace has caused extensive damage in Himachal Pradesh, where farmers are being forced to abandon cultivation on more than 70,000 hectares of land. He stated that the state is facing annual crop losses exceeding ₹500 crore, while the total estimated loss between 2017 and 2024 has reached ₹2,200 crore.

He said the impact of the crisis is not limited to agriculture but has also become a serious threat to public safety. Citing district-level data, Thakur pointed out that in some areas, nearly ten people are bitten by monkeys every day. He said children, women and the elderly are the most vulnerable, and people in affected regions are living under constant fear.

Highlighting the reasons behind the surge in monkey population, Thakur said the 1978 ban on monkey exports led to an uncontrolled rise in numbers. He added that deforestation, shrinking natural habitats and the decline of predator species have further aggravated the problem. He noted that in the absence of a coordinated national policy, states are left to deal with the issue on their own.

Calling for urgent action, Thakur urged the Government of India to formulate a comprehensive National Action Plan in consultation with affected states. He stressed the need for large-scale sterilisation programmes and the use of immunocontraception as humane methods to control the population.

He also demanded a standardised and time-bound compensation framework to ensure relief for farmers suffering losses, along with community-based crop protection systems at the grassroots level. He further called for dedicated budgetary support and clear directives to states for implementing scientifically backed and humane control measures.

Describing the situation as a growing national concern, Thakur said the Centre must step in with a coordinated strategy, as states alone cannot tackle the challenge effectively.