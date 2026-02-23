Shimla: The State Government has launched the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with a financial outlay of Rs 207.11 crore, placing special focus on the first 1,000 days of life to combat malnutrition and improve maternal and child health across Himachal Pradesh. The scheme is expected to benefit 2,99,488 children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the State.

The first 1,000 days — from conception to a child’s second birthday — are considered critical for physical growth and brain development. By targeting this window, the government aims to break the cycle of intergenerational malnutrition and reduce child mortality and morbidity.

Under IGMSSY, enhanced supplementary nutrition will be provided to children aged six months to six years, as well as to pregnant and lactating women. The scheme includes scientifically designed, fortified food premixes in line with revised Government of India nutrition norms. Milk and eggs will also be provided to strengthen protein intake and address micronutrient deficiencies.

The initiative lays emphasis on early identification and continuous monitoring of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, along with low birth weight infants. Strengthened referral systems and follow-up mechanisms will ensure timely medical and nutritional intervention.

Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres will be linked with intensified Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) visits to ensure sustained monitoring. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will receive incentives for conducting additional home visits, particularly in vulnerable cases.

Capacity-building programmes will be undertaken to equip frontline workers with better skills to address common childhood and maternal health issues such as anemia, diarrhea and pneumonia. Monitoring of the scheme will be carried out through the Poshan Tracker, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards and joint review systems at the State, district and block levels.

To strengthen service delivery, institutionalised inter-departmental convergence will be ensured among the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and School Education, integrating nutrition with health, sanitation and early childhood education services.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said malnutrition continues to be a public health challenge and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing it comprehensively. He stated that ensuring access to nutritious food for vulnerable groups would reduce the social and economic burden of malnutrition and help build a healthier society.