Helplines Set Up as Himachal Prepares for First Online Liquor Auction; Entry Toll Barriers Also Under Online Auction for 2026–27

e-Auction window opened for the allotment of retail liquor vends and entry toll barriers in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2026–27, marking a major shift towards a fully digital excise administration system.

The Himachal Pradesh Department of State Taxes and Excise has decided to conduct the allotment process through a transparent online bidding mechanism for the first time in the state’s history. Officials said the move aims to improve transparency, accountability and ease of doing business.

The online e-Auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate bids invited for each unit comprising retail excise liquor vends. Bidders will be able to participate remotely from their homes or offices, eliminating the need for physical attendance during the process.

Commissioner of State Taxes & Excise, Dr. Yunus, said that applicants must mandatorily register on the designated e-Auction portal using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). Only bids submitted through the official online portal will be accepted. The link to the portal will be made available on the department’s official website.

He advised prospective bidders to carefully read and understand the Excise Policy 2026–27, Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and user manuals before participating in the bidding process. These documents will be accessible on the departmental website as well as on the e-Auction portal.

To ensure smooth participation, the department has set up helpline numbers at its headquarters and across zones. Assistance will be available at 0177-2620426 and WhatsApp number 94183-31426 at the headquarters, while separate contact numbers have been provided for the South, North and Central zones.

Officials said the digital initiative is expected to streamline the allotment process, encourage wider participation and strengthen transparency in excise operations across the state.