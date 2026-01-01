Nalagarh – A powerful blast rocked Nalagarh town in Solan district on New Year’s Day, triggering panic in the area. The explosion occurred near the boundary wall of the Nalagarh police station around 9:15 am, shattering windows of the police station and causing damage to nearby buildings.

According to initial information, the impact of the blast was so strong that its sound was heard over a considerable distance. Windows of the police station, the ECHS polyclinic, the Market Committee building and a nearby soldiers’ rest house were broken. The affected buildings are located within a radius of about 50–60 metres from the blast site. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties.

Soon after the incident, police and other security agencies rushed to the spot. The entire area was sealed to prevent any tampering with evidence, and an investigation was launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion. A forensic team and technical experts were also called to the site to collect samples and assess whether the blast was caused by an explosive device or some other reason.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman visited the spot to take stock of the situation. He said the explosion was very powerful and confirmed that windows of multiple government buildings had been shattered. He added that the incident is being investigated from all angles, and a clear conclusion will be drawn only after the forensic and technical reports are received.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to look for any clues. So far, no suspicious activity has been reported from the area at the time of the blast. The extent of damage to the Market Committee building and the ECHS polyclinic is being assessed as the investigation continues.