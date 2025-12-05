The women voter gender ratio in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 983, marking a noticeable rise in women’s participation across several Assembly constituencies. The improvement comes after the latest publication of the Photo Electoral Rolls–2025, which had earlier placed the State’s ratio at 981.

Sixteen Assembly constituencies have recorded progress over the past six months. Bharmaur improved from 930 to 948, Indora from 939 to 952, Fatehpur from 972 to 976 and Banjar from 967 to 968. Karsog rose from 972 to 977, Seraj from 935 to 939, Drang from 970 to 972 and Chintpurni from 959 to 961. Shri Naina Devi improved from 962 to 966, Nalagarh from 956 to 959, Doon from 922 to 925 and Kasauli from 949 to 951. Shillai showed a rise from 820 to 833, Shimla from 934 to 936, Rampur from 946 to 950 and Rohru from 955 to 967.

Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta visited the panchayats of Balikoti, Bandli and Kando-Bhatnol in the Shillai subdivision to interact with women and encourage voter registration. Booth Level Officers carried out on-the-spot enrolment during this outreach. A total of 333 women were registered — 148 from 14 polling stations in the three panchayats and 185 from the remaining 97 polling stations of Shillai constituency.

She instructed field officials to strengthen their efforts further and directed all District Election Officers to submit regular progress reports. Gupta said that a focused drive by the Election Commission to monitor gender ratios and conduct targeted awareness campaigns has played a key role in improving women’s enrolment across the State.