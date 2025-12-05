Shimla — The state government has approved the issuance of 400 new e-rickshaw permits, authorising all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to grant passenger permits across multiple sub-divisions. A government spokesperson said today that a fresh notification under Section 113 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has been issued, empowering RTAs to allow e-rickshaw operations in designated areas.

According to the notification, permits will be issued in Palampur and Dharamshala (Kangra), Chamba (Sadar), Bhattiyat (Chamba), Kalpa (Rekong Peo), Sangla (Kinnaur), Nahan and Rajgarh (Sirmaur). In addition, carriage permits will be granted in several sub-divisions of Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Una districts, including Jogindernagar, Padhar, Sarkaghat, Dharampur, Kullu, Bhuntar, Banjar, Manali, Patlikuhal, Naggar, Theog, Rohru, Kandaghat, Arki, Nalagarh, Baddi, Haroli, and Una.

The government has also clarified that only e-rickshaws will be allowed for all new registrations in these areas. In other sub-divisions of the state, the restrictions on operating auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will remain in force. However, auto-rickshaws that are already operating under valid permits can continue to operate without disruption.

To maintain regulatory control, each registered and authorised e-rickshaw will be permitted to operate within a 20-kilometre radius of its respective sub-division headquarters. Once an e-rickshaw is registered in a particular sub-division, its operational headquarters will be permanent and cannot be shifted or changed under any circumstances.

The notification warns that all e-rickshaws must operate strictly within their allotted judicial limits. Any movement beyond the permitted boundaries will be considered a violation of the notification and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, potentially inviting penal action. The decision aims to streamline last-mile connectivity, promote eco-friendly transport, and regulate the growing demand for e-rickshaws in select regions of the state.