Tapovan/Dharamshala: The third day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s winter session on Friday began with sharp protests both inside and outside the House, as the ruling and opposition parties clashed over state employees’ and pensioners’ issues while pensioners held a separate rally in Dharamshala.

Before the session began, BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur staged a protest in the Assembly premises. They raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of being “anti-employee,” and carried placards demanding the timely release of gratuities, medical allowances, and pensions for retired employees. BJP MLA Sukhu was also seen angrily criticising the government.

The ruling Congress responded with its round of slogans, targeting the BJP and the central government over the lack of financial assistance from the Centre. Congress MLAs chanted “Sadda Haq Athe Rakh…” and countered the Opposition’s protests, turning the Assembly premises into a battleground of slogans.

Inside the House, the Opposition attempted to block the proceedings as soon as Question Hour began. Jairam Thakur stood to raise an issue, but Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reminded members that Question Hour had already been disrupted for two consecutive days and should continue.

Despite repeated requests from the Speaker, the Opposition refused to remain seated. By 11:25 am, BJP members had entered the well of the House, surrounded the podium, and shouted slogans against the government and Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Two minutes later, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes due to the escalating uproar.

When the House resumed, Opposition members did not return. Only Congress MLAs continued to ask questions, and the ministers answered queries raised solely by the ruling party. The Speaker reiterated that important public questions needed to be addressed and that the Opposition should cooperate, but his appeals were ignored. Question Hour was disrupted for the third day in a row.

Pensioners Stage Rally in Dharamshala

While the Assembly was witnessing disruptions, the Pensioners Welfare Association held a rally at the Police Ground in Dharamshala. Pensioners shouted slogans against the state government over the delay in releasing their pending dues. A heavy police presence was deployed at the protest site.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur reviewed preparations for the BJP’s upcoming rally on December 4 at Zorawar Stadium. Several BJP MLAs and senior party leaders joined him during the inspection.