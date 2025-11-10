The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a major step toward digital governance in rural areas by fully digitising the manual family registers maintained in panchayats. The newly developed e-Family Portal will now serve as a central platform for maintaining and updating rural family records online.

The initiative, implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, marks a significant shift from paper-based registers to a digital system that ensures transparency, efficiency, and accountability in local governance.

According to official data, 83.91 percent of the state’s 19.24 lakh families have already been surveyed under this campaign. The process has also included Aadhaar e-KYC verification of 75.92 lakh members, ration card mapping of 54.98 lakh individuals, and registration of 18.58 lakh livestock on the portal.

The campaign follows Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s directive issued in April 2025, which called for the creation of a Digital Family Register, Digital BPL Register, and Digital Livestock Register, along with Aadhaar-based verification of all data.

An official at the Panchayati Raj Department said the digital register will save citizens from repeatedly visiting panchayats to amend their family records. “All changes can now be recorded digitally. Based on verified family data, benefits of ration cards, social security, pensions, housing, and farmer welfare schemes will be delivered promptly and transparently,” he said.

He added that the Digital Family Register will provide real-time, family-based data to panchayats and departments, improving monitoring, evaluation, and target setting. “This initiative, along with the Digital BPL and Digital Cattle Registers, will strengthen the foundation for rural livelihood and welfare schemes. Integration of departmental data will implement schemes more effectively,” he said.

The e-Family Portal is bringing rural administration into the digital age. This system will ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance, ensuring timely and equitable access to welfare scheme benefits for every rural family.