The Panchayati Raj Department has launched a state-wide door-to-door survey in rural areas to digitise the family register and link it with Aadhaar. The initiative aims to create a comprehensive database of all rural families and their livestock to ensure accurate delivery of government welfare schemes.

Under this campaign, Panchayat Secretaries will visit every household across Gram Panchayats to collect detailed information. Each family member will be verified using Aadhaar either through OTP or facial scan. The ration card of the family will also be linked to the register, allowing for centralised access to household information on a single platform.

It’s learned that the department has set a target to complete Aadhaar-based verification of 76 lakh rural citizens. So far, 24.34 lakh people have been verified, while verification of 51.66 lakh citizens remains pending.

The digital family register will play a crucial role in streamlining benefits under schemes such as ration cards, BPL lists, pensions, and housing initiatives. In addition to human data, the survey will also record details of livestock such as cows, bulls, and buffaloes. This will help identify and manage abandoned animals more effectively.

Raghav Sharma assured that the data collected will remain confidential and will be used solely for the implementation of government schemes. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with Panchayat Secretaries during the survey and contribute to making the effort a success.