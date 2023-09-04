Shimla – The state of Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a rising health concern as the number of scrub typhus cases continues to climb. Health Minister Colonel (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil shared statistics, shedding light on the gravity of the situation. As of the latest update, a total of 5333 tests for scrub typhus have been conducted across the state, revealing 863 confirmed cases of the disease. Tragically, this infectious ailment has claimed the lives of 7 individuals.

Scrub typhus, a potentially life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Rickettsia, is transmitted through the bite of infected mites or fleas. This zoonotic disease primarily surfaces during the rainy season, coinciding with the period when the state’s agricultural activities, including apple harvesting and grass mowing, are in full swing. The characteristic symptoms of scrub typhus include high fever, which can soar as high as 104 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, joint pain, shivering, body cramps, and the formation of painful, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, and above the hips.

To combat the spread of this infectious disease, Himachal Pradesh’s health authorities have swung into action. The Health Minister has issued directives to all Chief Medical Officers and Senior Medical Superintendents to ensure the adequate stockpiling of medicines and ramp up efforts for information, education, and communication activities to raise awareness about scrub typhus prevention and treatment.

The Health Minister has urged residents to take proactive measures to safeguard themselves against scrub typhus. This includes wearing protective clothing that covers the entire body, especially the legs, feet, and arms, when working in fields and areas with vegetation. Maintaining personal hygiene is paramount, and keeping one’s living environment clean is equally crucial. Households are advised to regularly use insecticides to control flea infestations, and the cleanliness of pets should be diligently maintained.

It is important to note that scrub typhus is not contagious and does not spread from person to person. Furthermore, scrub typhus is treatable, and prompt medical intervention can significantly improve a patient’s prognosis. If anyone experiences symptoms such as high fever, joint pain, shivering, or the appearance of swollen lymph nodes, it is imperative to seek medical attention immediately and consult with a healthcare professional. Self-medication is strongly discouraged, and proper diagnosis and treatment are key to managing this potentially fatal disease effectively.