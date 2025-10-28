Move follows deadly Mandi accident; police to install warning signboards and increase highway patrols

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Himachal Pradesh Police have decided to impose a complete ban on roadside photography, videography and stunts to prevent road accidents and reckless behaviour on highways and four-lane roads. The police have also decided to mark ‘no-stopping zones’ across the state, especially on stretches known for high accident rates.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari has issued directives to all district police chiefs to identify these zones and enforce strict penalties against violators. The state police will also install special “No Stopping” and “No Photography” signboards at every identified black spot to ensure public awareness and compliance. Regular patrolling will be intensified on major routes to discourage people from halting vehicles at unsafe points for selfies, stunts, or videos.

एक पल की गलती, पूरी ज़िंदगी पर भारी 🚫

रील नहीं, रियल लाइफ़ ज़्यादा अहम है 🎥

यात्रा करते समय ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करें



डीजीपी, हिमाचल प्रदेश पुलिस ने सभी जिला एसपी को सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं कि — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) October 27, 2025

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has identified 147 black spots and 1,643 vulnerable spots prone to accidents, mainly along national highways such as NH-22, NH-5, and NH-21. Sharp turns, narrow passages, and landslide-prone areas have been recognised as major contributors to the high accident rates.

Road safety remains a grave concern for the hill state. In 2024, Himachal reported 2,107 road accidents that claimed 806 lives and injured nearly 3,000 people. From January to October 2025, around 1,600 to 1,800 accidents have already occurred, leaving over 500 dead. The monsoon season alone (June to September 2025) witnessed 182 road fatalities, with Mandi (24 deaths), Kangra (21), and Chamba (22) among the worst-affected districts.

Officials say the new restrictions aim to bring behavioural change among tourists and locals who often stop mid-highway for photography or adventure videos, ignoring safety warnings. The initiative also signals a more proactive approach by Himachal Police toward road safety enforcement, combining awareness, technology, and strict policing.

The implementation of ‘no-stopping zones’ and the ban on photography is expected to reduce distractions and risky halts along steep or curved stretches—helping the state move closer to its goal of making Himachal’s roads safer for commuters and travellers alike.