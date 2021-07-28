Shimla: Himachal High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to furnish the information about the medical facilities that are available in each and every town in the respective district.



The Court on Wednesday interacted with the District Monitoring Committees, in the matter related to inadequate facilities in the Himachal Pradesh to deal with corona pandemic.



The DCs were also directed to provide information on the number of doctors posted and the vacancy position in each district, the number of paramedical and other staff and the infrastructure facilities, beds, furniture fittings that are available in each and every medical facility in their respective districts.



The Court also directed them to furnish the information regarding the requests of the demands made by the districts from the government.



The Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has directed to constitute District Monitoring Committees to ascertain the situation with regard to COVID-19 to ensure the containment of Covid-19 and to ensure preparedness for the third wave.



These Committees have been directed to submit a weekly report to the Registry of this Court on or before the Tuesday of every week by e-mail and the Bench interacts with these Committees on every Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Video conferencing.



During the interaction with the District Monitoring Committees, the Deputy Commissioners sought week’s time to furnish the aforesaid information.

The Court posted the matter for 4th August, 2021.