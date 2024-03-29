In a heartwarming display of grassroots engagement, actress Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, embarked on a spirited roadshow to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Drenched in the fervour of her home constituency, Ranaut’s presence ignited enthusiasm and solidarity among the local populace.

Returning to her home after deliberations with the party’s leadership in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut commenced her election campaign in Mandi with unwavering resolve. The streets of Banoha and Bhambla came alive as Ranaut, adorned with the mantle of a political aspirant, traversed the lanes, acknowledging the outpouring of support with grace and humility.

Addressing the gathered crowds in the native Mandyali dialect, Kangana appealed, “Don’t think of Kangana merely as a heroine or a star. Consider Kangana as your sister, your daughter. Everyone here is a part of my extended family.”

The ambience pulsated with fervent energy as the BJP candidate spoke passionately about her commitment to the constituency. “Look around you,” she exclaimed amidst cheers. “This immense gathering is a testament to our shared aspirations. I am proud to represent Mandi, and I carry the voice of nationalism from these very streets.”

With development at the forefront of her agenda, Kangana emphasized the significance of progress for Mandi. “The people of Mandi will articulate their desires through their votes,” she declared, resonating with the aspirations of the electorate.

As chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated in the air, supporters rallied around Kangana Ranaut. With her message of kinship and dedication, Ranaut’s endeavour transcends the realms of politics, resonating deeply with the fabric of familial bonds and community spirit.