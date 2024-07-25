Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has recommended to the Governor to hold the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla from August 27 to September 9, 2024. This session will feature ten meetings, marking the first time such an extensive schedule has been planned for the monsoon session.

Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan and Education Minister Rohit Thakur provided details about the cabinet’s decisions, emphasizing the significance of this upcoming legislative period. The extended number of meetings aims to address a wide array of issues and legislative agendas pertinent to the state’s development and governance.