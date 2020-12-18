Located 300 meters from the historic Mall Road, Wonder Home B&B in Shimla is built to pamper its guests. The homestay has beautiful accommodations with free Wi-Fi and private parking facility. The apartment rooms offer stunning landscape views, enabling guests to enjoy the beauty of Shimla from big windows while sipping morning or evening tea. Wonder Home B&B also has an open terrace for breathing fresh mountain air.

Since the apartment is located near The Mall, guests can easily visit the top tourist attractions in Shimla like Jakhoo Temple, Advanced Studies, Kali Bari Temple, and Lakkar Bazaar. To explore the nearby locations, cycling is a great option.

This modern art-filled home offers luxe living and warm hospitality in the hills. The interior design is light and airy thanks to the lofty windows letting in all of the natural light. Outdoor patio is just perfect for throwing an al-fresco party with a valley view.

Victory Tunnel is 3.2 km from Wonder hill homestay Shimla, while Circular Road is 2.8 miles from the property. The nearest airport in Shimla, 25.7 km from the family stay.

Accommodation at Wonder Home B&B

Standard Room – There are two BHK apartment that can be booked with or without breakfast. Each room has a comfortable double bed along with attached bath. The apartment has a classy furniture and all necessary amenities such as a TV, toiletries, and electric kettles. A fully equipped kitchen allows guests to prepare their own meals.

Wonder Home B&B Tariff: Rs 3,000 per night

Amenities available at Wonder Home B&B

Parking

Attached washroom

Big living room

32-inch LED TV

Kitchen with utensils

Free Wi-Fi

Doctor on Call

Caretaker

Luggage storage

Multilingual staff

Luggage assistance

Electrical sockets

Bellboy service

Housekeeping

Room service

Food served at Wonder Home B&B

For satiating food cravings, the in-house food facility is available for guests. Guests can choose to dine-in or order food from nearby restaurants.

Safety and hygiene followed at Wonder Home B&B

Staff follows all necessary safety protocols directed by the local authorities.

Cashless payment available

Contactless check-in/check-out

Proper physical distancing rules are followed in the wake of COVID-19

Each room includes a hand sanitizer and face masks

Shared stationery, menus, magazines, newspapers, etc. are removed from the property

Access to health care professionals

First-aid kit available

Cleaning and sanitizing facility for each room

How to book your stay at Wonder Home B&B?

You can book your stay at Wonder Home B&B through HP Helpline Tourism Pvt. Ltd. Contact number: +91 98160 26770 / +91 98306 26770. Email: [email protected]

What guests have to say about Wonder Home B&B?

1) It is a decent homestay apartment in Shimla with delightful views of the surroundings from the windows. I would recommend it to others for its affordable price and comfort.

2) The wonder hill apartment is a nice homestay with clean rooms and sanitizing services. However, the geyser was not working in our bathroom so we had to face the problem for two days. Otherwise, it’s a pleasant homestay.

3) This homestay has wonderful views and is located near Mall Road, Shimla. So, it’s easier to get to popular tourist spots in the city from this apartment.

4) I liked most facilities at the homestay, however, I wished the staff could have provided us the extra blankets – as it was really cold in Shimla in December. Besides that, everything at the apartment was bearable for such an affordable price.

5) Looking for a comfortable and hygienic homestay in Shimla at a reasonable rate? Wonder Hill Homestay is a great option indeed. Moreover, its location is near Mall Road and this makes it a feasible option for visitors who want to enjoy roaming on the Mall in the evenings.