New Delhi – In a significant development, the contentious issue surrounding the proposed Bijli Mahadev Ropeway has reached the desk of BJP National President JP Nadda. A delegation comprising officials of Bijli Mahadev and members of the Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee approached Nadda seeking the intervention of the Central Government. The primary request made by the delegation is to cancel the proposed Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project.

A formal letter has been submitted to BJP National President JP Nadda, outlining the reasons for opposing the ropeway installation. The letter emphasizes the sentiment of the local community by highlighting the religious significance attached to Bijli Mahadev and the potential adverse effects the ropeway might have on employment, environment, and faith in God.

The delegation shed light on the prohibition of the ropeway in Devvani, underscoring the cultural and religious objections raised by the community against this project. The detailed communication to Nadda outlines the concerns and objections, providing a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies surrounding the proposed Bijli Mahadev Ropeway.

It is noteworthy that both the Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee and the devoted followers of Bijli Mahadev are united in their opposition to the ropeway project. The sentiments expressed by the devotees align with the broader concerns raised by the Temple Committee.

During the meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda, the delegation also discussed the recent and past protests against the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway in Kullu. Given Nadda’s roots in Himachal Pradesh, the delegation found him to be well-versed in the cultural nuances and sensitivities surrounding the issue.

The Kardar of Bijli Mahadev, along with officials and members of the temple committee, met with BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi last Tuesday, seeking his support in addressing the concerns and objections raised by the local community.