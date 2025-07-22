Third VP in Indian history to step down before completing full term; resignation effective immediately

New Delhi: Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has resigned from his post with immediate effect, citing medical reasons. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the 74-year-old constitutional authority said he was acting on “medical advice” and needed to “prioritise health care.”

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote.

His resignation was submitted late in the evening after a full day of duties in the Rajya Sabha, where he administered the oath of office to five newly elected members.

In his resignation letter, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep appreciation for President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Council of Ministers. “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he wrote, adding that his working relationship with the President had been “soothing and wonderful.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in March due to cardiac-related ailments. Last month, he fainted while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Kumaon University, further fuelling concerns about his health.

Term Cut Short by Two Years

Jagdeep Dhankhar assumed office in 2022 after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, succeeding M. Venkaiah Naidu. His five-year term was scheduled to end in 2027, but he became only the third Vice President in Indian history to resign before completing a full term. Before him, VV Giri resigned in 1969 to contest the presidential election after the death of President Zakir Husain, and R Venkataraman resigned in 1987 after being elected President.

An advocate-turned-politician, Dhankhar gained national attention during his tenure as the Governor of West Bengal, where he frequently clashed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His outspoken and often confrontational style made headlines, earning him both criticism and praise.

According to the Vice President’s Secretariat, the vacancy must be filled “as soon as possible” and within six months. The newly elected Vice President will hold office for a full five-year term from the date they assume the role.

With Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected exit, political circles are already abuzz with speculation about who will be nominated to the second-highest constitutional post in the country.