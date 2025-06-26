Only Five Private Universities in State Accredited; Others Must Comply to Retain SC Student Benefits

Shimla: The Central Government has decided to withdraw the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC and ST students from the academic session 2026-27 in all higher educational institutions that fail to secure accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) or the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education has issued instructions to all higher education institutions in the state regarding this.

This decision, originally intended to be implemented from the 2025-26 academic session, has been deferred by one year due to concerns raised by institutions about the accreditation timelines. SC students will continue to receive scholarships during the 2025-26 academic year, but only institutions with valid accreditation will be eligible under the scheme from 2026-27 onward.

In its letter, the Directorate clarified that the Central Government has temporarily relaxed the condition of mandatory accreditation for one year. As per earlier guidelines issued in March 2021, institutions participating in the scholarship scheme were required to obtain NAAC or NBA recognition by 2024.

Educational institutions have now been instructed to expedite the accreditation process to ensure continued eligibility. The Directorate has directed all college principals and universities to initiate necessary steps urgently to obtain accreditation before the 2026-27 academic session.

Only Five Private Universities Accredited

According to official sources, only five private universities, three with A Grade and two with B Grade, in Himachal Pradesh have so far managed to secure NAAC accreditation. A large number of private institutions in the state continue to function without it and heavily rely on students availing the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. These universities may lose a major portion of their student base if they fail to meet the eligibility criteria in time.

Push for Improved Academic Standards

The move is being seen as a welcome step towards improving academic standards in private institutions in the state. The stringent norms are likely to compel institutions to enhance their academic quality, infrastructure, and governance in order to secure recognition. This will also ensure that SC students from Himachal Pradesh, studying within or outside the state, continue to receive the benefits of the central scholarship scheme without disruption.

Education officials stated that the objective is not only to streamline the scheme but also to ensure quality education for beneficiaries through accredited institutions.