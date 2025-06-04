State government acknowledges 50-year struggle of displaced families in Kangra’s Dehra constituency

Haripur (Kangra) — Ending a long wait of nearly five decades, 89 Pong Dam oustees were finally handed land allotment certificates by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a public meeting in Haripur, Dehra constituency, today. Acknowledging the suffering of thousands of displaced families, the Chief Minister also announced a financial grant of ₹3 lakh per family for constructing houses.

“These families have spent half a century in limbo—without land, without documents, and dignity,” said Sukhu. “Their struggle is not just emotional, but a question of justice and human rights. Our government is determined to correct this historic wrong.”

A 50-Year-Old Injustice

The Pong Dam, commissioned in the early 1970s, displaced thousands of families across Himachal Pradesh. Many were relocated to Rajasthan with vague promises of rehabilitation. Others remained behind, with no official recognition or legal rights to land. Successive governments made announcements, but action remained elusive—until now.

Sukhu admitted that the oustees had to “struggle even to get their documents” and said the issue was brought to the government’s attention forcefully by the local MLA. “We have started the process of justice. Land is being given, and no oustee family will be left behind,” he added.

Referring to the long-neglected Dehra constituency, Sukhu said the people had no Congress representative for 25 years, and even the previous independent MLA resigned “in arrogance.” He credited the election of Congress MLA Kamlesh Thakur during the bypolls 11 months ago as the beginning of Dehra’s development.

The Chief Minister made an emotional connect with the people by recounting how two girls from Nandpur shared their ordeal of commuting during the rainy season. Responding to their plea, he announced the completion of the Nandpur bridge by December. “I’m here to end the belief that ‘Dehra Koi Nahin Tera’ (Dehra has no one). From today, it is ‘Dehra Mera’,” he declared.

While today’s land distribution marks a significant milestone, many oustees are still waiting for justice. CM Sukhu assured them that the process had only begun and that the state government was committed to completely resolving the issue.

The move is being seen as a major relief for thousands of Pong Dam oustees whose lives have been defined by displacement, broken promises, and political neglect. For 89 families, at least, the journey from uprootedness to belonging has finally begun.