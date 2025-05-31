Dharamshala | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, has issued show-cause notices to five officers and employees for their alleged role in the erroneous declaration of Class 12 English exam results. These officials are required to submit their replies within 10 days, failing which the board has warned of strict disciplinary action.

This development follows a major mistake in the English subject result, affecting thousands of students across the state. The controversy erupted after it was revealed that the OMR sheets of a re-conducted English exam were checked using the answer key from an earlier, postponed exam—an error that led to inaccurate evaluation of up to 16 marks in multiple-choice questions.

The Class 12 English paper had been rescheduled after the original question paper was mistakenly opened in Chuwari in March. However, while evaluating the OMR sheets of the rescheduled exam, the old answer key was wrongly applied, triggering widespread concerns about the results’ accuracy.

The board initiated a fact-check once the issue was flagged and gained public attention. Based on the findings, it has now moved to hold responsible officers accountable. A revised result was declared after the OMR sheets were re-evaluated using the correct answer key, and only the English subject marks were changed accordingly.

The board has taken the lapse seriously, terming it a human error, but one that directly impacted students’ academic futures. Disciplinary proceedings had already been initiated earlier, and further action is expected once the responses to the notices are reviewed.

The government, too, has started its investigation into the matter. With pressure mounting, the Education Board is now under scrutiny to ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future examinations.