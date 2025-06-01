Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 aims at sustainable tourism, local employment, and Rs. 200 crore revenue

Shimla—In a major initiative to promote sustainable tourism, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive Eco-Tourism Policy 2024. Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites will be developed across various forest circles in the state. The project aims to generate Rs. 200 crore in revenue over the next five years while creating local employment and conserving the environment.

The policy is being implemented by the Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society (HPECOSOC), which has already selected operators for seven popular sites—Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu, and Kasol in the Parvati Valley. The remaining sites, located in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur, and Rekong Peo, will be developed in phases.

Tourists visiting these sites will be offered eco-friendly experiences such as trekking, jungle walks, bird watching, forest camping, homestays, and nature interpretation trails. The focus is on minimal ecological impact while maximising community participation.

As part of the policy, eco-tourism committees have been formed in every forest circle. So far, HPECOSOC has trained over 70 local guides and 135 Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs). These efforts aim to empower local youth and encourage environmental stewardship.

To make the services accessible, the government has enabled online booking of more than 100 forest rest houses and camping sites through the HPECOSOC website. A trekking management system covering over 245 routes, categorised by difficulty, has also been developed. A dedicated mobile app is under development to offer seamless guidance and booking support for eco-tourists.

The Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 has been aligned with guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the amended Forest Conservation Act (Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Adhiniyam, 2023). Eco-tourism chapters in forest division working plans—including those in Shimla, Palampur, Kullu, Seraj, and Mandi—have already received approval.

The results are already promising. Tourist footfall in the state touched 181.24 lakh in 2024, including 82,000 foreign visitors, marking a 13.24 percent rise compared to the previous year. Tourism contributes 7.78 percent to Himachal Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and the government expects this policy to significantly strengthen the state’s economy.