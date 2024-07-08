State Election Department Reports Seizures Worth Rs. 3.31 Crore Since MCC Enforcement

In a significant crackdown, the State Election Department announced today that illicit liquor, cash, drugs, and jewellery worth approximately Rs. 3.31 crore have been seized since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. These measures are in preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in the Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh Assembly Constituencies, scheduled for 10th July 2024.

The spokesperson for the State Election Department detailed the extensive efforts of law enforcement and excise agencies. The joint operations resulted in the seizure of 10,358 liters of illicit liquor, valued at Rs. 14.12 lakh. Additionally, the Income Tax Department confiscated 3.13 kilograms of precious metals, including gold and silver, worth Rs. 2.13 crore.

Significant amounts of cash were also intercepted, with police and Income Tax authorities seizing Rs. 93.66 lakh. The crackdown on narcotics led to the confiscation of 1.06 kilograms of charas worth Rs. 2.65 lakh, 19 grams of heroin valued at Rs. 3.82 lakh, 4.59 grams of smack amounting to Rs. 91,800, and 1.32 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs. 19,890.

The spokesperson emphasized that these seizures highlight the stringent enforcement of the MCC and the commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent electoral process. Furthermore, the Industries Department has imposed fines totaling Rs. 2.67 lakh in 74 different cases under the Mining Act during the MCC period.

The campaign for the assembly bye-poll concludes today. Polling for the bye-elections will take place on 10th July 2024.