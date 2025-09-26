Shimla – In a first-of-its-kind move, the Himachal Pradesh Government has announced monthly quality certifications for Public Works Department (PWD) rest houses and circuit houses across the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative aims to ensure better facilities and services for government officials, common citizens, and tourists.

The new system will see inspections conducted 12 times a year, with each rest house and circuit house being graded on maintenance and service quality. “We are committed to provide the best of the services to all alike and have decided to throw open the rest houses to the officers/officials, common masses and tourists as well,” the Chief Minister said. He added that no other state has implemented such a month-wise monitoring system.

At present, Himachal has 275 PWD rest houses with 1,335 rooms and 21 circuit houses with 222 rooms. A detailed 50-point checklist has been prepared for inspections, which will cover structural safety, electrical systems, gardens, parking areas, cleanliness in kitchens and washrooms, condition of furniture, and availability of essential facilities such as water supply and sewerage systems.

Junior Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers will carry out monthly inspections, while Executive Engineers will review the reports and upload them online for further scrutiny by senior authorities. Rest houses will be graded from “very good” to “poor” based on the quality of upkeep and facilities.

Secretary PWD Abhishek Jain said the initiative, launched under the guidance of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, would enhance guest experience and credibility of government-run accommodations. He noted that signage boards are also being installed at every rest and circuit house to make them more visitor-friendly.

“The department has the responsibility to provide all facilities when boarding and lodging rates have been made uniform for both officials and non-official visitors,” Jain said. He added that quarterly awards will be given to the best-graded rest and circuit houses, with staff behaviour also included in the evaluation.

Officials believe the initiative will increase footfall, improve transparency, and set a new benchmark for maintenance of government accommodations.