Shimla – The Elementary Education Department has recently appointed 1029 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) across various schools, marking a significant step towards enhancing the quality of education. The appointment orders were issued by the Director of the Department, setting a clear directive for the newly appointed teachers to join their respective schools within the next 10 days after completing all necessary formalities.

In addition to the appointments, the department has also released a schedule for a 15-day induction training program to be held at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). This training is mandatory for all newly appointed teachers before they begin their teaching duties.

The distribution of appointments is as follows:

TGT Arts : 416

: 416 TGT Non-Medical : 300

: 300 TGT Medical : 170

: 170 Sports Quota : 48

: 48 Wife of Ex-Serviceman Medical : 20

: 20 Wife of Ex-Serviceman Non-Medical : 19

: 19 Ex-Serviceman Quota: 56

Upon joining, teachers are required to report to their designated DIET center according to the provided schedule. Each center will cater to teachers from 2 to 3 districts. This arrangement aims to ensure that all newly appointed teachers receive the necessary training to effectively perform their roles.

The appointment process, including the counselling sessions, was conducted in November, and the results have now been finalized and declared. The department has strategically posted most of the new teachers in schools located in remote areas, addressing the need for qualified educators in these regions.